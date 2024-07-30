T.N. government will consider development of ideas generated in the conference as policies: CM Stalin

In a video message for The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women Summit 2024, organised in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said his government would consider ideas generated during the conference that could be developed as policies and implemented.

In his message, Mr. Stalin extended his greetings to the organisers and said leadership, skill development, entrepreneurship, education and social transformation, are among the ideas to be discussed in this summit that should benefit everyone.

“The government will consider ideas that can be developed as policies and implemented. I urge people from all walks of life to pay attention to the ideas that are beneficial to our society. Such summits should be held in the future as well and help Tamil Nadu to guide the world,” Mr. Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu was leading the way in the empowerment of women and creating employment opportunities for them, he said. Recalling the contribution of Tamil Nadu and the Dravidian Movement in women’s empowerment, he underlined that it was in 1989 under DMK regime, women were given equal rights in family property.

When he was the Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration, Mr. Stalin recalled having created a revolving fund for lakhs of women through women self help groups. As the CM, Mr. Stalin said he has given priority to women in all the government schemes and referred to the free bus travel scheme, Pudhumai Penn scheme, CM’s breakfast scheme, Thozhi hostels, among others.

“Our schemes have become a blueprint for many States in India. Many of our schemes have been included in the Union budget 2024 as well,” Mr. Stalin said. As Tamil Nadu was implementing pioneering schemes for the development of women, Tamil Nadu has the highest share in India’s women workforce, he said.

Over 4,400 women-led start up companies are registered in Tamil Nadu, he said and added: “Since we came to power, we have trained 23,431 women to become entrepreneurs. A total of ₹1,056 crore in loans has been given to 13,473 women entrepreneurs with ₹366 crore given as subsidies. Our ‘Dravidian Model’ government’s rule represents the golden era for women’s development,” he said.

The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024, in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu (TN), is being held on Tuesday.

