T.N. government will consider demands of granite industry: Minister

Discussions with representatives will be held after Pongal, says Duraimurugan

The State Government will consider the demands of the granite industry, which has been severely hit over the past few years, Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources, Minerals and Mines, said here on Thursday.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI), he said decisions to streamline the industry would be taken after discussions with its representatives after Pongal.

The seminar on ‘Natural Stone’ was organised along with the Indian Monument Manufacturers’ Association and the Tamil Nadu Granite Quarry Owners and Exporters Association (TNGQOEA).

Pointing out that several people have lost their livelihoods, particularly in the Madurai belt, Thangam Thennarasu, Industries Minister, said the government would take measures to regulate the industry.

N. Ashoken, vice-president, FIGSI, said Tamil Nadu contributed nearly 80% of the granite monument production and export. Nearly ₹1,200 crore worth of monuments were produced and exported from the country every year. It was a labor intensive industry with nearly 15,000 workers engaged in the State. The building slabs industry, particularly concentrated in the Krishnagiri and Hosur belt, also employed about 5,000 workers. As there was more demand for Indian exports due to slowdown of Chinese exports, the State Government must help boost manufacturing and exports, he said.

R. Veeramani, founder-president of FIGSI, said the Government should review the situation and simplify the procedures to obtain quarry licences and renewals to enable the growth of the stone industry, which was a rural-oriented and labour intensive sector. The Government must formulate a conducive policy for the development of the sector. More granite quarries must be opened, he demanded.

FIGSI president Ishwinder Singh said as there was a shortage of raw materials like rough granite blocks, materials were being transported from other States.

N. Mahesh, president, TNGQOEA, said only 20% of the 900 quarries were operating in the State and several applications for licenses or renewals were pending. Moreover, only 10% of the granite stones or raw materials were available in the State, and the remaining were procured from other States.