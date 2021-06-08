TN government waives penalty for late registration of births, deaths from January 2020

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 14:35 IST

The decision was taken in view of the pandemic and the penalty causing hardship to citizens, a statement said

The Tamil Nadu government has waived the penalty for delayed registrations of births and deaths in the State, with retrospective effect from January 2020, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the government said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the decision to waive the penalty of ₹100 if births and deaths are registered between 21 and 30 days late and ₹200 if it is registered between 30 days and one year, and ₹500 beyond that as mandated in The Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Advertising

Advertising

“It was brought to the attention of the Chief Minister that people have been affected due to the pandemic and this penalty will cause further hardship to the citizens. The Chief Minister has announced that the penalty will be waived and the Government itself will take on the loss of revenue on account of the waiver,” the statement said.

Based on this, all deaths and births from January 1, 2020 that have been registered late will be eligible for the penalty waiver. The government will compensate the local bodies for the loss of such revenue.