T.N. Government urges Foxconn to improve facilities for workers

Conditions of workers’ hostels would be certified by the Collector

Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday urged the Foxconn Private Ltd. in Sriperumbudur to improve basic amenities for the workers and contract labourers of the company.

In a meeting chaired by Industries Secretary S. Krishnan and attended by representatives of the company in the wake of the protests against food of poor quality being served to women workers, the government wanted the management to improve basic amenities, including adequate bath rooms, toilets and ventilated rooms.

The government made it clear that the conditions of hostels for workers would be certified by the Collector and there should be a kitchen in the hostels so that workers could be served food on time. The company has been advised to grant leave to contract workers if they applied for it. The manpower agency should ensure adequate workforce to compensate for those on leave.

A State Government press release said the representatives of the company had agreed to implement the suggestions and directions of the government. The company had informed the government that it would provide adequate facilities to women workers and advise the contractors to provide food of good quality for the 15,000 workers of the company.