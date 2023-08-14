T.N. government urged to settle dues towards production of school uniforms, dhotis, saris

August 14, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Primary Handloom and Powerloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society Federation has urged the Tamil Nadu government to settle the due of ₹55 crore to the societies towards supply of school uniforms and free dhotis and saris to the government.

The federation’s meeting was held in Erode in which two resolutions were passed.

A resolution said production orders for making dhotis and saris for the distribution for Pongal and uniforms for school students were issued by the government in 2022 and production orders were completed and the materials were supplied to the government. The government is yet to settle ₹19 crore to the societies for producing school uniforms for the academic year 2022-2023 while ₹23 crore is pending towards production of dhotis and saris for 2023-24.

“Delay in settling the dues is affecting the societies as in the absence of revolving funds, loom owners are unable to execute other orders,” the resolution said and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the funds immediately.

Another resolution said school uniforms for the year 2013-14 were supplied to the government and through a government order dated February 17, 2015, final price was fixed. The resolution said 25% of arrears were only settled to the societies while 75% dues are yet to be settled. The resolution urged the CM to take steps and settle the dues, pending for 10 years.

