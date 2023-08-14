ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government urged to settle dues towards production of school uniforms, dhotis, saris

August 14, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Primary Handloom and Powerloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society Federation has urged the Tamil Nadu government to settle the due of ₹55 crore to the societies towards supply of school uniforms and free dhotis and saris to the government. 

The federation’s meeting was held in Erode in which two resolutions were passed.

A resolution said production orders for making dhotis and saris for the distribution for Pongal and uniforms for school students were issued by the government in 2022 and production orders were completed and the materials were supplied to the government. The government is yet to settle ₹19 crore to the societies for producing school uniforms for the academic year 2022-2023 while ₹23 crore is pending towards production of dhotis and saris for 2023-24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Delay in settling the dues is affecting the societies as in the absence of revolving funds, loom owners are unable to execute other orders,” the resolution said and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the funds immediately. 

Another resolution said school uniforms for the year 2013-14 were supplied to the government and through a government order dated February 17, 2015, final price was fixed. The resolution said 25% of arrears were only settled to the societies while 75% dues are yet to be settled. The resolution urged the CM to take steps and settle the dues, pending for 10 years. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US