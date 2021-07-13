TN government urged to celebrate centenary of N. Sankaraiah

CHENNAI

13 July 2021 16:00 IST

“Not everyone gets the opportunity to celebrate the centenary of a living freedom fighter, but Tamil Nadu people have been given a rare chance,” a letter to the CM from the State Platform for Common School System - TN, has said

As CPI(M) leader and freedom fighter N. Sankaraiah turns 100 on July 15, the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu, has requested the State government to celebrate his centenary.

“Sankaraiah personified simplicity, integrity and hard work. Not everyone gets the opportunity to celebrate the centenary of a living freedom fighter, but Tamil Nadu people have been given a rare chance. The government should celebrate it with the people,” said president P. Rathinasabapathy and general secretary P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu in their letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Sankaraiah was a student of American College in Madurai, but could not complete his degree because he was arrested in 1941 when he was a final-year student. He had spent almost eight years in jail. He was released a day before India gained independence.

When the Communist party split, he joined the newly-launched CPI(M) and was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in the 1967, 1977 and the 1980 elections. He was also the secretary of the state unit of the CPI(M).

“While students read about freedom fighters only in textbooks, it is a rare and happy experience to have a great freedom fighter live among us,” they said. They wanted the centenary to be celebrated in the school in Kovilpatti and in American College where he studied.