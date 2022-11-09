T.N. government to replace terms of reference of HR reforms committee following objections from employees

Stalin assures associations that their opinions will be considered

Stalin assures associations that their opinions will be considered

In view of the objections raised by various government employees’ associations, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to rescind the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Human Resource Reforms Committee (HRRC) it had constituted and issue fresh ToR.

The associations met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard and handed over their representations. The Chief Minister considered their pleas and assured them that he would ensure that recommendations by any committee does not affect the government employees and that the government would take decisions only after considering their opinion, an official release said. Mr. Stalin further assured them that the present ToR of the HRRC would be rescinded and a fresh one issued.

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) president G. Venkatesan welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister. “Soon after we made representations flagging our objections, the government invited us for talks. We welcome the government not taking any decision unilaterally,” he said.

In a G.O. issued on October 18, the State government had constituted the HRRC and had issued its ToR which included studying the feasibility of empanelment of third-party agencies to “outsource” various categories of human resources. It would also study the work output and compensation vis-à-vis the private sector, especially for the posts of the executive rank.

It had also empowered the committee headed by retired IAS officer M.F. Farooqui to examine the feasibility of broad-basing the system of ‘outsourcing’ Group-D employees to other similar categories like skilled labour in Group-C.

Various political parties and government employees associations had opposed the committee and urged the government to rescind the order contending they were against the interests of government employees and social justice.