TN government to persist with Governor on 7.5% quota Bill, says Jayakumar

Jayakumar said counselling for MBBS/BDS will be held only when the Bill is given assent by the Governor.

The Tamil Nadu government will be persistent with the Governor on getting assent for the Bill providing 7.5% horizontal quota NEET-qualified State government school students in medical admissions, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said on Friday. He added that the government and has the confidence that Governor Banwarilal Purohit will give his assent for the Bill.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mr. Jayakumar said counselling for MBBS/BDS will be held only when the Bill is given assent by the Governor. “We have 100% confidence in the Governor. He will definitely give his approval to the Bill. Only when the horizontal quota of 7.5% is fulfilled will counselling be held. We are clear on that,” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar said there was nothing wrong with the Governor replying to DMK president M.K. Stalin on the issue. “The Governor told us how long it will take [to decide]. That is what he has told Mr. Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition which is a responsible post. The Governor has told him what the status is,” he said.

The minister also questioned as to why the DMK did not bring in a similar quota when it was in power and charged that the opposition was trying to gain credit by protesting on the issue.

To a question on PMK’s demand for 20% Vanniyar quota, the minister said the PMK had given a representation and it was for the government to reply on the matter.

When asked about the release of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V K Sasikala from prison, Mr. Jayakumar said no political motives should be attributed to it. “If she comes out, it is her family that is going to be happy. If she is not released, it is her family that will feel sad,” he said.