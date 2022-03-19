TN government to introduce State Agricultural Development Scheme
A total allocation of ₹71 crore has been made to fulfill farmers’ needs and increase their income; thrust on production of organic foodgrains, fruits and vegetables in the TN Agriculture Budget
The State government will introduce the State Agricultural Development Scheme this year with a total allocation of ₹71 crore to fulfill farmers' needs and increase their income, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said on Saturday.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, he said the scheme would be implemented by the ‘Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme’ with 15 key features. One of the features is the promotion of organic farming, for which the government has initiated the establishment of a Nammazhwar organic farming research institute.
Mr. Panneerslvam announced ₹4 crore for the production of organic produce in foodgrains, vegetables and fruits for the development of immunity for healthier lives. Farmers groups interested in the production and sale of organic inputs such as vermicompost and Jeevamirtham will get ₹ 1 lakh per group. This scheme will be extended to 100 such groups.
Another feature of the programme is the distribution of tarpaulin to safeguard harvests. Tarpaulin will be distributed to 60,000 farmers at a cost of ₹ 5 crore, the Minister said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.