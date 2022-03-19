TN government to introduce State Agricultural Development Scheme

Special Correspondent March 19, 2022 15:26 IST

Special Correspondent March 19, 2022 15:26 IST

A total allocation of ₹71 crore has been made to fulfill farmers’ needs and increase their income; thrust on production of organic foodgrains, fruits and vegetables in the TN Agriculture Budget

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

A total allocation of ₹71 crore has been made to fulfill farmers’ needs and increase their income; thrust on production of organic foodgrains, fruits and vegetables in the TN Agriculture Budget

The State government will introduce the State Agricultural Development Scheme this year with a total allocation of ₹71 crore to fulfill farmers' needs and increase their income, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said on Saturday. Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, he said the scheme would be implemented by the ‘Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme’ with 15 key features. One of the features is the promotion of organic farming, for which the government has initiated the establishment of a Nammazhwar organic farming research institute. Mr. Panneerslvam announced ₹4 crore for the production of organic produce in foodgrains, vegetables and fruits for the development of immunity for healthier lives. Farmers groups interested in the production and sale of organic inputs such as vermicompost and Jeevamirtham will get ₹ 1 lakh per group. This scheme will be extended to 100 such groups. Another feature of the programme is the distribution of tarpaulin to safeguard harvests. Tarpaulin will be distributed to 60,000 farmers at a cost of ₹ 5 crore, the Minister said.



Our code of editorial values