T.N. government to construct 250-bed hostel in Vellore

June 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government would construct a 250-bed hostel spread over two hectares at Perumugai near Sathuvachari in Vellore district to benefit patients and their attenders, who are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Vellore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Thursday.

Several major hospitals, including the Christian Mission Hospital (CMC), were functioning in Vellore district and patients not only from Tamil Nadu but from other States across the country were visiting them. “It was brought to the notice of the government that many of them are not economically affluent and their attenders could not get rooms to stay in Vellore at affordable rates,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Stalin said the announcement would make Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan happy, as he has been making this request on multiple occasions.

