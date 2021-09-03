TN government to consider pleas for arts and sciences colleges in Madurai

AIADMK MLA K. Raju and DMK MLA G. Thalapathi have both requested the government to set up arts and sciences colleges in Madurai West and Madurai North constituencies

The Tamil Nadu government would consider the pleas of AIADMK and DMK legislators, who have urged the setting up of an arts and science college in Madurai-West and Madurai-North Assembly constituencies respectively, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy informed the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Minister was responding to queries raised by AIADMK MLA K. Raju (Madurai-West) and DMK MLA G. Thalapathi (Madurai-North) during the Question Hour in the House. “You [Mr. Raju] were a Minister for 10 years and you could have set it up then. It seems you know who would actually do it and so you are requesting us now. We will consider the request,” Mr. Ponmudy said.

Initially, the Minister said there were three government, 17 State-aided and 21 self-financing colleges, besides 12 engineering and 17 polytechnic colleges in Madurai and thereby no need arose in view of Mr. Raju’s query. However, Mr. Raju pointed out that all these colleges were not located within his Assembly constituency.

“You mentioned that I was a Minister for 10 years and we could have set it up. But, I would like to point out that Madurai received several welfare schemes during our government,” Mr. Raju contended, and went on to request that a college that is currently part of the Madurai Kamaraj University be converted into a separate college in view of the rising number of students.

However, Mr. Ponmudy pointed out that though the total number of seats for admission available in all colleges in Madurai was 29,189, only 18,750 have been filled up. “A total of 10,439 seats are vacant,” the Minister said.

A persistent Mr. Raju said a plot of government land measuring 9 acre and 67 cents was available within his Assembly constituency, in which an arts and science college could come up. When DMK’s Mr. Thalapathi too joined in to request an arts and science college within his Madurai-North Assembly constituency, Mr. Ponmudy reiterated that the government would consider both their demands.