TN government tables Bill in House

CHENNAI

28 August 2021 16:46 IST

The Bill seeks to include the Deputy Director of Public Health in the district-level committees constituted under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act, 1997

The Tamil Nadu government tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly that seeks to include the Deputy Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in the district-level committees constituted under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act, 1997.

The Bill, introduced by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, said Section 2-D of the Act provided for the constitution of a district committee in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director of Medical and Rural Health Services to advise the competent authority of the district in matters of the registration of clinical establishments and to perform other duties connected therewith.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Deputy Directors of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in the district serves as the administrative head of all the government primary health care facilities and are performing various technical and administrative functions relating to public health,” it pointed out and contended that the government has decided to include Deputy Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the district-level also a member of the district committee.

The Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration later.