CHENNAI 01 September 2021
TN government tables Bill in House to repeal 88 Acts
The acts have become old and obsolete, and are being repealed based on the recommendations of the State Law Commission
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday tabled a Bill that seeks to repeal a total of 88 Acts, which have become obsolete and redundant. The Bill, tabled by Law Minister S. Regupathy, said the Acts were to be repealed based on the recommendations of the State Law Commission. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has recommended the repealing of the Tamil Nadu Compulsory Labour Act, 1858, it said.
