TN government stresses need for ‘COVID-19 appropriate behaviour’

Stressing the need for what it called ‘COVID-19 appropriate behaviour’, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday instructed district administrations, police officers and local bodies across the State to ensure precautionary measures and to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures issued for various activities, including containment measures.

“The district administration shall take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing must be ensured. Wearing of face masks is an essential preventive measure. In order to enforce this core requirement, the district administration shall consider administrative actions, including the imposition of appropriate fines, on persons not wearing face masks in public and workspaces,” a government order (G.O.) issued in this regard by the Chief Secretary stated.

Observance of physical distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport were also critical for containing the spread of the infection. The SOPs issued to regulate crowds in market places, should be strictly enforced by the district administration, the G.O. said. SOPs for regulating travel in aircraft, trains and metro rails were already in place and were to be enforced strictly. The district administration would ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard, it said.

“Effective demarcation of containment zones, in vulnerable and high incidence area, is key to breaking the chain of transmission and controlling the spread of the virus. Containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities, at the micro-level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard. The list of Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors,” the order said.

It would be the responsibility of the local district, police and municipal authorities to ensure that the prescribed containment measures and SOPs for all activities were strictly followed.