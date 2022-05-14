T.N. government signs MoU with All India Chess Federation

May 14, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and members of the All India Chess Federation members signing the memorandum on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday for holding the Chess Olympiad. An official release said the 44 th Chess Olympiad would be held in Mamallapuram between July 28 and August 10, and 2000 players from over 186 countries would participate in the event. Chess players who will participate the Olympiad also met Mr. Stalin. Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.



