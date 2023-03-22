T.N. government should move Supreme Court against the return of the Bill against online gambling by Governor, says Durai Vaiko

March 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court against the return of the Bill against online gambling by Governor R.N. Ravi.

In a statement here, he also pointed out that the Telangana government had already moved the Supreme Court against that State’s Governor for not giving nod for the Bills passed in the Assembly.

Mr. Durai also recalled Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur’s response to DMK MP S.R. Parthipan that States were empowered to impose a ban on online betting and gambling under the 7 th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“Mr. Ravi has lost his moral authority to continue as the Governor of the State after the Union Minister has clearly explained the State government’s position on the issue. The Governor has acted against the wish and interests of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

He said as many as 44 people had plunged into depression and committed suicide after losing money in online rummy. “Social activists and psychiatrists have made a strong case for banning online rummy and gambling,” he added.

Mr. Durai said as per the Information and Technology (IT) Act, 2000, online gambling was against the law, and the State government was empowered to act against it since it was covered under the police and public order.