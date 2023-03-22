HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government should move Supreme Court against the return of the Bill against online gambling by Governor, says Durai Vaiko

‘R.N. Ravi has lost his moral authority to continue as the Governor of the State after  Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur’s statement that States are empowered to impose a ban on online betting and gambling under the 7th schedule of the Indian Constitution’

March 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Durai Vaiko

Durai Vaiko | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court against the return of the Bill against online gambling by Governor R.N. Ravi. 

In a statement here, he also pointed out that the Telangana government had already moved the Supreme Court against that State’s Governor for not giving nod for the Bills passed in the Assembly. 

Mr. Durai also recalled Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur’s response to DMK MP S.R. Parthipan that States were empowered to impose a ban on online betting and gambling under the 7 th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“Mr. Ravi has lost his moral authority to continue as the Governor of the State after the Union Minister has clearly explained the State government’s position on the issue. The Governor has acted against the wish and interests of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he alleged. 

He said as many as 44 people had plunged into depression and committed suicide after losing money in online rummy. “Social activists and psychiatrists have made a strong case for banning online rummy and gambling,” he added. 

Mr. Durai said as per the Information and Technology (IT) Act, 2000, online gambling was against the law, and the State government was empowered to act against it since it was covered under the police and public order.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.