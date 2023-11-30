T.N. government should act firmly on atrocities against Scheduled Castes: Annamalai

November 30, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday urged the State government to act firmly on atrocities against the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.

In a statement on the social media platform X, he alleged that violence against the people from SC communities was continuously on the rise after the DMK came to power. He further claimed that the State government was clandestinely promoting enmity against different communities by playing vote bank politics and failing to take stern action against the perpetrators of such violence.

Expressing shock over the the recent attack on five people belonging to a Scheduled Caste, including a child, in Perungudi in Madurai district, he said that the DMK government’s “indifferent attitude” towards such incidents cannot be accepted anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT