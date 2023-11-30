HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government should act firmly on atrocities against Scheduled Castes: Annamalai

November 30, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday urged the State government to act firmly on atrocities against the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.

In a statement on the social media platform X, he alleged that violence against the people from SC communities was continuously on the rise after the DMK came to power. He further claimed that the State government was clandestinely promoting enmity against different communities by playing vote bank politics and failing to take stern action against the perpetrators of such violence.

Expressing shock over the the recent attack on five people belonging to a Scheduled Caste, including a child, in Perungudi in Madurai district, he said that the DMK government’s “indifferent attitude” towards such incidents cannot be accepted anymore.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.