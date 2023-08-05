ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government rolls out scheme to help civil services aspirants 

August 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has rolled out a scheme to help civil services aspirants access better coaching facilities and materials to reverse the declining number of students from the State clearing the UPSC civil services examination.

Under the scheme, which was announced in the State Budget 2023-24, 1,000 civil services aspirants would be shortlisted every year through a test and each of them would be provided ₹7,500 a month for 10 months to prepare for the preliminary examination.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) would implement the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme in coordination with Anna Administrative Staff College. The TNSDC would conduct a screening test, ‘Naan Mudhalvan UPSC prelims scholarship exam 2023’, on September 10.

The test would shortlist 1,000 candidates who are preparing for the CSE Prelims 2024, which is going to be held on May 26, 2024. For more details, visit https://nmcep.tndge.org/apply_now

