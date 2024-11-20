 />
T.N. government releases ₹800 crore for Kalaignar Kanavu Illam

Published - November 20, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has released ₹800 crore for Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, which was launched to construct one lakh houses.

A press release on Wednesday said that the total cost for the project was ₹3,500 crore and each beneficiary would get ₹3,50,00.

“The government has already released ₹300 crore and now has released ₹500 crore. The amount will be directly credited in the bank account of the beneficiaries,” the government said.

The government said since the construction of the houses had made good progress, it was decided to complete the construction by the end of the current financial year.

The government also released ₹450 crore for renovation of houses in rural areas which were constructed before 2000-2001. The plan is to renovate a total of one lakh houses and so far 15,350 houses have been repaired. The government had already released ₹150 crore.

