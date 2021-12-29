T.N. government reconstitutes tourism advisory panel

CHENNAI

29 December 2021 01:10 IST

Term of office of members to be 2 years

The Government has issued orders to re-constitute the Tamil Nadu Tourism Advisory Committee and rename it as Tamil Nadu Tourism Promotion and Development Committee.

Its purpose is to advise the government on the development of tourist destinations, encourage various segments in tourism, improving the inter-departmental co-ordination, encouraging participation of private sector and for creating tourism awareness.

The term of office of the members shall be for a period of two years.

Office-bearers of the Travel Agents Association of India; Indian Association of Tour Operators; Tamil Nadu Travel Mart; South Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association; Tamil Nadu Tour, Travel and Hospitality Association; South India MICE Association, Tourist Bus Operator Association, Approved Tour Guides Association and Air Passengers Association of India, would be its non-official members, said an official release.