ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government reconstitutes State Library Committee after over 10 years

January 08, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Library Committee and the Local Library Authority for Chennai city have now been reconstituted with 15 members and 11 members respectively

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

After more than a decade, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders reconstituting the State Library Committee and the Local Library Authority for Chennai city, said the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the 15-member State Library Committee includes the School Education Minister, Minister for Rural Development, three legislators, expert G. Gopanna, Tamil Nadu Library Association’s G. Rathinasabapathy, Madras Library Association’s K. Nithyanandam, Director of Roja Muthiah Research Library G. Sundar and others.

The Minister added that the library authority for Chennai city has been reconstituted with 11 members, including writers Manushya Puthiran alias A. Abdul Hameed and Tamildasan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US