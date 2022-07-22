T.N. government reconstitutes music varsity Syndicate

State also nominates members

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the Syndicate of Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University in Chennai and also nominated members.

Besides the ex-officio members, vocalist Sirkazhi G. Sivachidambaram, villupattu artiste ‘Kalaimamani’ Bharathi Thirumagan have been nominated by the Chancellor to the Syndicate.

On the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor, the Chancellor has also nominated the following six persons — Trotsky Marudu (art), Rajiv Menon (theatre), Nithyashree Mahadevan (music), Amutha Dhandapani (dance), N. Mammadhu (art and heritage) and Sai Shravanam (music, digital recording).

The principals of Tamil Nadu Government Music Colleges in Chennai, Madurai, Thiruvaiyaru, Coimbatore and Government Fine Arts College in Chennai, Kumbakonam, Government College for Architecture and Sculpture in Mamallapuram, Kalaikaveri Fine Arts College, Tiruchi and MGR Government Film and Television Institute in Chennai are also part of the panel.

As for institutions, Tamil Isai Kalloori at Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai, Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam in Madurai are nominated. Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran, principals of Sri Annai Kamakshi Music and Fine Arts College in K.K. Nagar and Rani Lady Meiyammai Achi Tamil Music College in Madurai are also named.