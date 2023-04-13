T.N. government plans to rank cities on green index

April 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

To deal with the environmental impacts of rising urban population, the Tamil Nadu government is set to rank cities based on ‘green index’ and other environmental metrics.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan said in the Assembly on April 13 that the ranking would help better understand specific challenges, provide them insights into effective policies and best practices, and support the cities’ actions against climate change.

“Urbanisation in Tamil Nadu has been steadily increasing over the years. Urban population increased by 30.6% between 2001 and 2011,” noted Mr. Meyyanathan, adding that the index would encourage cities to improve through positive competition and cooperation.

The ranking will be based on both quantitative and qualitative indicators that imply a city’s current environmental performance as well as its intentions to improve in the future. The city with the highest score in this ranking will be recognised as the Climate Ambassador for that year. The scheme will be implemented at a cost of ₹3 crore.

MoU with UNEP

In March this year, the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to develop an urban cooling programme to improve urban design and enhance green cover in cities. The programme was also aimed at building efficiency measures, extreme heat planning, and district cooling.

As per the United Nations, urban areas are major contributors to climate change, accounting for 71 to 76% of carbon dioxide emissions from global final energy use. Cities also have higher concentrations of financial, infrastructure and human assets and activities that are vulnerable to climate change impacts.