ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government plans public horticultural garden in Guindy

Published - September 22, 2024 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said it has issued orders to create a public horticultural garden spread over 118 acre in Guindy in Chennai. It said it has recently regained possession of 160.86 acre, which was earlier with the Madras Race Club in Venkatapuram, Adyar and Velachery.

“Since the land given to Madras Race Club on lease is required for public use, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the lease, and is set to create a public horticultural garden, public green spaces and public utilities, among others,” an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said.

On the request of the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, the land categorised as ‘government poromboke’ measuring 118 acre with a value of ₹4,832 crore has been handed over to that Department, the State government said. The proposed park in Guindy would be developed like the Kalaignar Centenary Park being developed on Cathedral Road in Chennai and the one at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris district, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US