T.N. government plans public horticultural garden in Guindy

Published - September 22, 2024 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said it has issued orders to create a public horticultural garden spread over 118 acre in Guindy in Chennai. It said it has recently regained possession of 160.86 acre, which was earlier with the Madras Race Club in Venkatapuram, Adyar and Velachery.

“Since the land given to Madras Race Club on lease is required for public use, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the lease, and is set to create a public horticultural garden, public green spaces and public utilities, among others,” an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said.

On the request of the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, the land categorised as ‘government poromboke’ measuring 118 acre with a value of ₹4,832 crore has been handed over to that Department, the State government said. The proposed park in Guindy would be developed like the Kalaignar Centenary Park being developed on Cathedral Road in Chennai and the one at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris district, it said.

