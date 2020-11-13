TN government orders inquiry against Anna University V-C Surappa

CHENNAI

13 November 2020 13:51 IST

Retired High Court judge Justice P. Kalaiyarasan has been appointed the Inquiry Officer to look into complaints alleging financial irregularities and malpractices

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an inquiry against Anna University Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa, on complaints alleging financial irregularities, malpractices in semester examinations and revaluation, at the university.

Retired High Court judge Justice P. Kalaiyarasan has been appointed the Inquiry Officer under provisions of the Anna University Act, 1978. The Inquiry Officer will submit his report within three months, a Government Order said.

The order said prima facie the “allegations are serious in nature” warranting an inquiry against Mr Surappa.

Among the Terms of Reference for the inquiry are: To inquire into the functioning of Anna University and whether its activities in all respects conform to the Anna University Act, 1978 and the various statues framed thereunder, during the tenure of Mr. Surappa.

Justice Kalaiyarasan will also inquire into the temporary appointments and other recruitments made in the academic as well as administrative side of the university during the tenure of Mr. Surappa. He will also inquire into the amounts received by the varsity during his tenure in terms of fees, assistance, donations, grants, etc.

The inquiry will also look at whether there was any lapse or abuse of official position on the part of any of the persons connected with the university during his tenure. “If such allegations are proved to be true, then suggest such suitable ways and means to prevent such recurrences in future,” the G.O. said.

Among the complainants are: A. Suresh of Tiruchi, C. Varadharajan, Selladurai of ‘Save Anna University’ and R. Adhikesavan.