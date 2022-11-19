T.N. government omits reference to demand for internal reservation in MBC quota from newly-formed BC panel’s ambit

November 19, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has omitted the reference to the demand for internal reservation within the quota for Most Backward Classes (MBC) from the ambit of the newly-formed Backward Classes (BC) Commission.

Such a reference was there in the terms of reference of the previous BC panel formed by the previous AIADMK regime in July 2020 with Justice (retired) M. Thanikachalam as the chief. On Thursday, the government constituted a fresh BC panel with Justice (retired) V. Bharatidasan, former judge of the Madras High Court, as the chairperson and eight other members. Seven features have been mentioned in the terms of reference for the new Commission, according to an order issued by the BC, MBC and Minorities Welfare Department.

The idea of a quota within a quota for Vanniyars has been a major demand of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). At the fag end of the AIADMK regime in February 2021, the Assembly adopted a Bill for 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyars within the quota of the MBCs.

This was quashed by the Madras High Court in November 2021. Five months later, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision. In May 2022, the High Court’s Madurai Bench directed the BC Commission not to take any decision or discuss on providing internal reservation within the reservation provided for the MBCs at a meeting to be held later.

Perhaps, it is due to these developments, according to observers, that the government has skipped the explicit reference. But, it is to be noted that the Commission has been entrusted with the task of submitting reports for “classification and sub-classification” of BCs, MBCs and Denotified Communities (DNCs) in the light of the provisions of the Constitution and various decisions of the Supreme Court on the subject. As of now, apart from BC-Muslims (who have been given a 3.5% reservation), the BCs and MBC-DNCs have not been further classified or sub-classified.

Besides, the government has empowered the Commission to undertake “a suitable exercise through independent studies and assessment for collecting pertinent, contemporaneous data’‘ relating to the BCs, MBCs and DNCs, currently notified by the State, for the purpose of examination of demands of various communities and make its report to the government. This feature of the terms of reference, the observers say, are akin to what the Commission, constituted in December 2020 with Justice (retired) A. Kulasekaran as the head, had intended to do.