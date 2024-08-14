T.N. government names recipients of good governance awards, police medals

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced the recipients of Good Governance Awards, Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation and Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service for 2024. It also announced recipients for certificates for innovative initiatives.

The Human Resources Management Department issued a G.O. on Wednesday that named six officers for Good Governance Awards. They are: IAS officers J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation; S. Divyadharshini, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation; V.P. Jeyaseelan, Virudhunagar Collector and K. Elambahavath, Director of Public Libraries; Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu N. Gopalakrishnan and D. Vanitha, Chief Technical Officer, Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department. The awards carry a cash prize of ₹2 lakh each.

According to an official release from the Home Department, 10 police officers would receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation. They are: Deputy Superintendents of Police N. Suresh, S. Sowmiya and S. Pugazhenthi Ganesh; Inspectors K. Punitha, T. Vinothkumar, I. Sornavalli, N. Parvathi, P. Radha, R. Dheivarani and A. Anbarasi.

Inspector General of Police T.S. Anbu, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, Deputy Superintendent of Police C.R. Boopathirajan, Inspector K. Srinivasan and Sub Inspector P.V. Mubaidullah would receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service. The recipients would get a gold medal weighing eight grams and a lump sum grant of ₹25,000 each. These medals would be presented by the Chief Minister at a function to be held in due course.

According to the Human Resources Management Department, three officers would receive certificates for innovative initiatives for this year. They are: IAS officers D. Jagannathan, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and P. Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of Survey and Settlement and retired IAS officer R. Sudhan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu and Model Schools. The awards for good governance and innovative initiatives would be presented by the Chief Secretary.