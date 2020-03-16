‘T.N. government must not confine dialogue on CAA to Muslims’

CHENNAI

16 March 2020 04:39 IST

Prince Gajendra Babu says issue cannot be confined to one faith

The State government should not confine dialogue on issues pertaining to the CAA, the NRC and the NPR to representatives of Muslim organisations, and should expand its consultations instead, the State Platform for Common School System-T.N. said on Sunday.

Against the backdrop of the Chief Secretary holding talks with Muslim leaders, the organisation’s general secretary P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu said the government had not responded to a memorandum on the same issue last month.

“It is a welcome decision to invite people and have a dialogue for allaying their fears. But, it is disturbing when the government is confining the issue to a particular religion. Government of a State, functioning under a secular Constitution, is not expected to invite leaders of a particular religion alone ignoring the representations of various organisations as the issue is not confined to the people following a particular faith,” Mr Babu said in a release.

There could not be a bureaucratic answer to a political question, he said and added that the Chief Secretary, along with the DGP, meeting the leaders of a particular religion, raises a serious doubt whether the issue was being seen by the government as a law and order problem.