﻿TN government must investigate sexual harassment allegations against Chennai school, says Kamal Haasan

26 May 2021 15:30 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday urged the State government to investigate the sexual harassment allegations made by students against a teacher at a Chennai school.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said that the complaint that the school didn’t address the issue even after it was flagged earlier, diminishes everyone's faith in the system.

“Following this, allegations in a few other schools have also come to light. The State government must form an investigation team and investigate these allegations on a war footing,” he said.

Mr. Haasan added that parents should supervise children when they are taking online classes and they must listen to their children when they raise issues.

Mr. Haasan also said that there is an attempt to turn this into a 'caste issue' for short term political gains. “If we don’t focus on the crime and the perpetrator of the crime, there is a chance that it would become advantageous to those who committed the crime. No matter which caste the perpetrator belongs to, they must be punished. As an informed society, we must ensure that justice is done,” he said.