T.N. government must clarify why liquor licences of five hotels were reinstated in 48 hours after being revoked, says Anbumani Ramadoss

Published - August 07, 2024 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday questioned the State government on how the liquor licences of five five-star hotels in Chennai were reinstated in just 48 hours after they were revoked citing certain violations, at a time when the government “routinely delays” decisions connected to essential needs of the public.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said one of the rules in these hotels is that alcohol should be sold to guests who have booked a room.

“However, the licences were revoked last Saturday following allegations that these hotels were selling alcohol to outsiders. While the revocation seemed justified, it is puzzling how the licences were reinstated within 48 hours. This raises questions: were there no rule violations or were the five-star hotel bars given amnesty because alcohol trade is considered essential to boost Tamil Nadu’s economy? The state government must clarify this,” he said.

Further, he said, “Even the “clubs” across Chennai and Tamil Nadu are also accused of providing alcohol to non-members for an additional fee, which is another violation of the rules. There should be a complete prohibition of alcohol in Tamil Nadu. Until then, no violations in the alcohol trade should be permitted.”

