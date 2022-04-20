T.N. government looking to introduce rating for e-seva centres, says IT Secretary

It will help measure the centres’ quality of service, says Neeraj Mittal

It will help measure the centres’ quality of service, says Neeraj Mittal

Tamil Nadu Information Technology Secretary Neeraj Mittal on Wednesday said the government was planning to come out with a service rating system for e-seva centres, similar to that of Uber and other e-commerce apps.

“We have 12,000 e-seva centres across the State. We would bring a 5-star rating system, which would help us measure the quality of our service delivery to the citizens,” he said in his inaugural address at the international conference on ‘Business Renaissance- The Era of Digital Cure’.

The 2-day conference is organized by PG and Research Department of Commerce, Ethiraj College for Women, in association with the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Mr. Mittal said the government was providing infrastructure where value added services could be provided to the citizens. He also said the government was bringing out a digital transformation document for each department.

Some of the key challenges to be addressed were the digital divide, access to the digital service and its affordability. The State government was taking a holistic approach by focusing on aspects such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and block chain technologies and how to incorporate them in delivering the services to the citizens, he said.

The government had come out with a data policy and was also working on a system where if a citizen updated his/her address in one dataset it would automatically get updated in other databases. It was looking at the possibility of whether the graduating students could be given an alert through SMS or WhatsApp about the eligible scholarships, he said.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Krea University, highlighted the digital transformation across businesses and digital only businesses. A memorandum of understanding was exchanged between Ethiraj College for Women and MCCI.