T.N. government justifies decision to revise rate of stamp duty

April 21, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday justified its decision to revise the rate of stamp duty for some of the instruments by about 10 times, contending that the burden was lesser compared to the two separate legislation adopted in 2013 and 2019 during the AIADMK regime but returned by the President.

When the Bill was taken up for consideration in the House, CPI(M)’s V.P. Nagaimaali, CPI’s T. Ramachandran (Thalli), Congress’ J.G. Prince (Colachel) and PMK’s R. Arul (Salem West) said the rate of revision was too high and urged the State government to reconsider it.

Defending the decision, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said the revision was only over 15 instruments whereas the revision in the Bills adopted during the AIADMK regime were over 38 instruments.

While the rate of revision for five instruments were less than the rate proposed in the Bills adopted during the AIADMK regime, rate on four remained the same and the rate for six was “little higher”, the Minister said.

The revision would not affect the general public and was likely to have an impact only on associations and companies, the Minister added.

According to the Bill, the rate of the stamp duty for most of the instruments had not been revised since 2001. Stamp duty for documents are chargeable at the rate indicated in Schedule - I of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. While it is fixed ad valorem for some of the instruments, it is charged on a fixed basis for some others.

The Bill to increase the stamp duty along with 16 other Bills were adopted following voice votes in the House. Later in the day, Speaker M. Appavu adjourned the House sine die.