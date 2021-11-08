TN government issues order for Karunanidhi Memorial on Marina

The memorial will come up at a cost of ₹39 crore and will be set up on 2.21 acres of space inside the Perarignar Anna Memorial and Museum Complex on Kamarajar Salai

The Tamil Nadu government issued a government order (G.O.) on Monday, to set up a memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, on the Marina in Chennai. The memorial will come up at a cost of ₹39 crore and will be set up on 2.21 acres of space.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had made the announcement in the State Assembly in August this year, about the setting up of the memorial inside the Perarignar Anna Memorial and Museum Complex on Kamarajar Salai.

The government has advised the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to provide the memorial construction plan permission to the government, the Coastal Zone Management Authority to submit a report to confirm whether the memorial falls under CRZ-II and to confirm whether the burial site of the late Karunanidhi is within the existing Anna Memorial. The Chennai Collector has been advised to provide the necessary clearances to construct the memorial within the Anna Memorial complex.

The Public Works Department has been asked to confirm the clearances and approvals to ensure that the construction of the memorial follows all stipulations and legal requirements and to submit its recommendations to the government.

The G.O. further said the memorial will showcase the former Chief Minister’s achievements and thoughts through photographs and displays to enable people and the future generation to learn about his life and achievements.