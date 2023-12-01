ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government increases basic pay of staff of co-operative and public sector sugar mills by 35%

December 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A ‘goodwill amount’ for both permanent and seasonal workers for the period till September 30, 2022, will be released

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for increasing the basic pay of workers in co-operative and public sector sugar mills by 35% and releasing a “goodwill amount” for both permanent and seasonal workers for the period till September 30, 2022.

While permanent workers will get a “goodwill amount” ranging between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, seasonal workers will get anywhere between ₹32,000 and ₹40,000, an official release said. The sum due for payment since October 1, 2022 will be paid in cash, it said.

The increase in basic pay, release of “goodwill amount”, and clearance of dues are being implemented based on recommendations made by a panel constituted by the State government.

