HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government increases basic pay of staff of co-operative and public sector sugar mills by 35%

A ‘goodwill amount’ for both permanent and seasonal workers for the period till September 30, 2022, will be released

December 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for increasing the basic pay of workers in co-operative and public sector sugar mills by 35% and releasing a “goodwill amount” for both permanent and seasonal workers for the period till September 30, 2022.

While permanent workers will get a “goodwill amount” ranging between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, seasonal workers will get anywhere between ₹32,000 and ₹40,000, an official release said. The sum due for payment since October 1, 2022 will be paid in cash, it said.

The increase in basic pay, release of “goodwill amount”, and clearance of dues are being implemented based on recommendations made by a panel constituted by the State government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.