TN government implementing many schemes to ensure quality education, says CM

March 05, 2022 13:34 IST

Referring to the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, he said its training capsules in coding and robotics would help students upgrade their skills; the CM was speaking at the golden jubilee of Shishya School

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday said the State government has been implementing lot of schemes to deliver quality education.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee function of Shishya School, he pointed to the the recent launch of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme. “The scheme is close to my heart. The scheme will offer training capsules in coding and robotics to students and help them upgrade their skills,” Mr. Stalin said.

“There should be no hindrance for education. That is the Dravidian thought and that is why I refer to our government as the ‘Dravidian model’ government,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Shishya School had created lot of achievers. He also said his grandchildren were studying in the school and only at functions like these, was he able to meet them, because of his work schedule.