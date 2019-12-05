TN government has not used Nirbhaya Fund: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said it was shocking that the Tamil Nadu government had utilised only ₹6 crore of the ₹190 crore allotted to the State under the Nirbhaya Fund for protecting the dignity of women and ensuring their safety.

In a statement in Chennai, he said it was highly condemnable that the government had remained indifferent and had not attached any importance to providing security to women.

“A schoolgirl in Coimbatore has been subjected to gang-rape. Earlier, another girl was sexually assaulted and murdered. In Kancheepuram, a young woman was murdered. Still the government has failed to utilise the Nirbhaya fund,” Mr Stalin said.

He said though Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had accused him of “politicising” issues, he would continue to point out the shortcomings and failure of the administration. “He [Palaniswami] should utilise the Nirbhaya fund at least now,” Mr Stalin said.

Calls Chidambaram

Mr. Stalin on Thursday spoke to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who was released on bail in the INX Media case on Wednesday after 106 days.

He called Mr Chidambaram over phone and inquired about his health condition.