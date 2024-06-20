GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. government gears up to tackle excessive rainfall during southwest monsoon

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chairs meeting reviewing the precautionary measures being taken

Published - June 20, 2024 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from various government agencies and departments at the review meeting held at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In view of the weather advisory that rainfall during the southwest monsoon would be excessive than normal, various agencies of the Tamil Nadu government are making preparations. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday, in which he reviewed the precautionary measures being taken.

During the meeting, Mr. Meena reviewed the preparedness of various government agencies involved, including the State Disaster Response Force and the police force. He instructed authorities concerned to position rescue personnel in flood-prone areas well in advance, an official release said.

Need for moving people from vulnerable, flood-prone, and low-lying areas to safety, ensuring necessary infrastructure and electricity supply at hospitals and availability of fuel, and maintaining mobile phone towers, were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Besides officials from the State government, representatives from the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Coast Guard, the India Meteorological Department, the Central Water Commission, the National Disaster Response Force, telecom companies, and oil marketing companies were among those who participated in the meeting.

