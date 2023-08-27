ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government frames terms of reference for Justice K. Chandru Committee to eradicate caste-based differences in schools, colleges

August 27, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State wants the committee to interact with educationists, students, police officers, journalists, social workers, child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards and juveniles convicted for caste-based crimes before submitting its report within six months

The Hindu Bureau

Retired judge K. Chandru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government has framed the terms of reference for the Justice K. Chandru Committee constituted to recommend measures for preventing violent incidents due to differences based on caste or creed among school and college students and to ensure amity among them at all times.

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by the School Education department, the committee had been requested to analyse measures that would have to be taken by the stakeholders to create an atmosphere free of differences on the basis of caste / creed in schools and colleges.

It had also been requested to provide a report listing out the guidelines and suggestions required to be followed for proactive steps to be taken in association with teachers, students and parents for the creation of a caste / creed free society by motivating them towards the ultimate goal of harmony.

The government wanted the committee to advise it on setting up a grievance redressal mechanism so that the students could share their problems, if any. The former judge had also been requested to solicit views from educationists, students, social workers, journalists and such other people.

The terms of reference require the committee to also interact with police officers, child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards, juveniles convicted for caste-based crimes and others in order to understand the problem in depth before submitting its report to the government within six months.

