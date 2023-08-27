HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government frames terms of reference for Justice K. Chandru Committee to eradicate caste-based differences in schools and colleges

The State wants the committee to interact with educationists, students, police officers, journalists, social workers, child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards and juveniles convicted for caste-based crimes before submitting its report within six months

August 27, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Retired judge K. Chandru

Retired judge K. Chandru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government has framed the terms of reference for the Justice K. Chandru Committee constituted to recommend measures for preventing violent incidents due to differences based on caste or creed among school and college students and to ensure amity among them at all times.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by the School Education department, the committee had been requested to analyse measures that would have to be taken by the stakeholders to create an atmosphere free of differences on the basis of caste / creed in schools and colleges.

ALSO READ
Felled by caste pride in Tamil Nadu’s Nanguneri town

It had also been requested to provide a report listing out the guidelines and suggestions required to be followed for proactive steps to be taken in association with teachers, students and parents for the creation of a caste / creed free society by motivating them towards the ultimate goal of harmony.

The government wanted the committee to advise it on setting up a grievance redressal mechanism so that the students could share their problems, if any. The former judge had also been requested to solicit views from educationists, students, social workers, journalists and such other people.

The terms of reference require the committee to also interact with police officers, child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards, juveniles convicted for caste-based crimes and others in order to understand the problem in depth before submitting its report to the government within six months.

Related Topics

Caste violence / Tamil Nadu / Madurai / Chennai / Tiruchi / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.