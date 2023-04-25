ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government formally renames road in Chennai after former Additional Solicitor General of India, V.P. Raman

April 25, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Avvai Shanmugam Salai has been renamed to honour the late former ASG, whose residence was on this stretch of road; Raman was an admirer of former CM C.N. Annadurai and was associated with the Dravidian movement, an official release said

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin virtually unveiled the road’s new name board | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually unveiled a new name board, for a stretch of road in Chennai between Marina Beach and the Indian Bank's head office. The road, running East-West, earlier known as Avvai Shanmugam Salai, will now be known as V.P. Raman Road, honouring former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India, V.P. Raman.

As per an official release, the residence of the late former ASG, 'Lloyds Corner' is on this road stretch.

V.P. Raman was an admirer of former CM C.N. Annadurai and was associated with the Dravidian movement and had also worked in Homeland, an English publication by the DMK founder, the official release said. The former ASG was known for his range of interests in education, Carnatic music, English literature and cricket, among others.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, senior officials and family members of the former ASG were present on the occasion.

