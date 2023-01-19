T.N. government files defamation complaint against suspended DMK platform speaker for speech against Governor Ravi

January 19, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

A criminal defamation complaint was filed in the Principal District Sessions Court in Chennai, against suspended DMK platform speaker Shivaji Krishnamoorthy, for allegedly defaming Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

City public prosecutor G. Devarajan stated, “The Governor of Tamil Nadu is the aggrieved person and the complainant is the public prosecutor, Chennai, presenting this complaint on behalf of the Governor, before this court.”

In a letter to the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner last week, S. Prasanna Ramasamy, deputy secretary to the Governor, said a video of Shivaji Krishnamoorthy using extremely abusive, defamatory and derogatory language as well as intimidation tactics against the Governor of Tamil Nadu had been uploaded on various social media platforms, and had gone viral. The letter asked the police to take appropriate action against the individual.

After scrutinising the complaint, the city police said the video of the speech was defamatory, and therefore falls under the ambit of section 499 (Defamation) and 500 (Punishment for Defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint, along with the video, was forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, for further necessary action.

The DMK high command on January 14, suspended Mr. Krishnamoorthy from primary membership of the party for “violating party discipline”.

In the complaint before the Principal Sessions Court, the city public prosecutor Mr. Devarajan submitted that the Government of Tamil Nadu has accorded sanction to him in a government order dated January 15 to file this complaint.

The complainant said the speech was per se defamatory, and it contained all the ingredients required to press the charge of defamation. The speech, which was circulated on various social media platforms with an intention to harm the reputation of the Governor, was not in good faith, the complaint said.

The complaint also asked the court to take cognisance of the complaint, proceed against the accused Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and punish him for offences under sections 499 (Defamation) and 500 (Punishment for Defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

