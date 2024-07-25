T.N. government expands scope of Tamil Pudhalvan scheme

The Tamil Nadu government has expanded the scope of Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to also cover students who studied in the Tamil medium in government-aided schools across the State.

Over 3.28 lakh boys are expected to benefit from the scheme during 2024-25.

A G.O. issued in this regard has sanctioned financial approval to the tune of ₹360 crore for the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme. It is similar to the Pudhumai Penn scheme that provides a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to each of the girls who have studied Classes VI-XII in State government schools and are pursuing higher education.

The Pudhumai Penn scheme was also initially for girl students who studied in government schools but eventually was extended to girl students studying in government-aided schools in Tamil medium.

In his Budget speech on the floor of the Assembly in February this year, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ that would provide a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to boys who have studied in government schools from Classes VI to XII.

However, a G.O. issued in this regard recently has expanded the scope of the scheme to cover boys who have studied in Tamil medium in government-aided schools as well.

When asked whether the outlay of the scheme would be expanded for the extension of the scheme, a senior official said: “If needed as per the final figures, higher fund allocation can be considered.” The assistance to boys under Tamil Pudhalvan is aimed at enabling them to purchase textbooks, general knowledge books and magazines to improve their academic performance.