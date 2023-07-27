T.N. government does not aim to increase sales at Tasmac shops: Minister Muthusamy

July 27, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, who is additionally holding the portfolios of excise, prohibition and molasses, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 reiterated his claim that the Tamil Nadu government’s aim is not to increase sales at Tasmac liquor outlets, but to ensure shops function without problems. He was answering a question on the Madras High Court’s observation that the government, instead of implementing total prohibition, is encouraging liquor sales at Tasmac.

Addressing journalists after distributing free bicycles to class XI students in Erode, the Minister said, two approaches are needed in the State. “One, Tasmac liquor shops should function without problems and two, we should make people understand and discourage them from consuming liquor,” he said.

The Minister said that when a new person comes to a Tasmac shop, particularly, young person, supervisors would be asked to inform the department. “We would form a committee to counsel them about the ill effects of alcohol,” he said.

Mr. Muthusamy said due to space crunch in Erode city, traffic congestion takes place everywhere and after establishing two new bus stands, the problem will be minimised. Eight roundabouts were planned in the city and markings were done at the spots to study the flow of vehicles.

He said various works to improve basic amenities are being carried out in the Corporation areas and works will be completed soon. The Minister said that Neo-Tidel Park would come up on the premises of Government College of Engineering (formerly I.R.T.T) at Chithode at 9.5 acre. “Once all works are completed, the district will see big developments,” he added.

The Minister said 13,140 students in 127 government and government-aided schools in the district would be given free bicycles at a total cost of ₹6.3 crore and added 1,012 students of various schools were given bicycles on Thursday at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School.

Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Chief Educational Officer J.A. Kulandairajan and officials were present.