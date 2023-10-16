HamberMenu
T.N. government creating barrier-free environment in new buildings, says Stalin

The State government was also taking steps to train sign language interpreters by coordinating with non-governmental organisations at a cost of ₹15 lakh so that interpreters were available for government and other events and functions, he says

October 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with a participant at the advisory board meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with a participant at the advisory board meeting at the Secretariat on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government was taking steps to create barrier-free environments in all new buildings and locating suitable washrooms in them, besides setting up lifts and ramps, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Monday. During his speech at the State Advisory Board meeting for the welfare of persons with disabilities held in the Secretariat, he said training sessions were being held in the district level for creating barrier-free environments. The State government was also taking steps to train sign language interpreters by coordinating with non-governmental organisations at a cost of ₹15 lakh so that interpreters were available for government and other events, he said. Mr. Stalin also listed the steps being taken by his government for the welfare of persons with disablities.

