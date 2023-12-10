HamberMenu
T.N. Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association donates one day’s salary to flood relief

It will be contributing a sum of approximately ₹3 crore from its members

December 10, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has decided to contribute one day’s salary towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. In a statement, the association said it felt it was a social responsibility to stand with the people of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts, which were the worst affected by cyclone Michaung. The teachers said they were expressing their solidarity by contributing a sum of approximately ₹3 crore from its members.

