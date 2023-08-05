HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government bus services to Tirupati, Kalahasti suspended due to political party cadre clash in Andhra Pradesh

Officials of the T.N. State Transport Corporation said they had been warned by their counterparts in AP of a risk to commuters’ lives; the situation in the neighbouring State will be monitored and bus services will be resumed once normalcy returns

August 05, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
TNSTC officials said that commuters, especially pilgrims from Tamil Nadu will have to bear with the sudden inconvenience and should travel by train to go to Tirupati and Kalahasti for the next few days as bus services have been halted

TNSTC officials said that commuters, especially pilgrims from Tamil Nadu will have to bear with the sudden inconvenience and should travel by train to go to Tirupati and Kalahasti for the next few days as bus services have been halted | Photo Credit: C Venketachalapathy

The Vellore zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Saturday, temporarily suspended more than 30 buses, mostly to Tirupati and Kalahasti, due to tension in key towns like Chittoor, Chandragiri and Tirupati, following the clashes between TDP and YSRCP cadres in Andhra Pradesh, on August 4, 2023.

Transport officials said that bus services from the new terminus on Katpadi Road, off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), in Vellore were stopped at around 6.30 a.m. after officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) warned of a risk to the lives of commuters, and property damage. “We are observing the situation in the neighbouring State. Once normalcy returns, buses will be operated,” K. Ponpandi, DGM (Commercial), TNSTC (Vellore), told The Hindu.

At present, 30 buses of the Corporation are operated between Tirupati and Vellore, Kallakuruchhi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chinna Salem and Neyveli round the clock. Buses also run between Gudiyatam and Palamuru and Madanapalli towns in Andhra Pradesh. All these bus services have been halted, following the clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers. Five TNSTC buses that got struck at Tirupati after the clashes managed to returned to the depot in Vellore and Villupuram on Saturday, officials said.

TNSTC officials said that commuters, especially pilgrims from Tamil Nadu will have to bear with the sudden inconvenience and should travel by train to go to Tirupati and Kalahasti for the next few days.

Meanwhile, TNSTC (Vellore) will operate a total of 185 special buses, covering termini in Vellore, Arcot, Ambur, Sholinghur, Tirupattur, Pernambut and Gudiyatham from August 7-10 in view of the anticipated surge in travel demand during the Aadi Krithigai festival.

Apart from these buses, special buses will also be operated to pilgrim centres like Ratnagiri (Ranipet), Vallimalai (Katpadi), Muthukumaran Malai (Gudiyatham) and Palamathi Hills (Vellore) on August 9, 2023, TNSTC officials said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Andhra Pradesh / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.